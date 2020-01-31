Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Hargreaves Services plc (LON:HSP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 323.40 ($4.25) and last traded at GBX 316 ($4.16), with a volume of 6818 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 315 ($4.14).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.48%.

The firm has a market capitalization of $101.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 293.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 260.85.

In other Hargreaves Services news, insider Gordon Frank Colenso Banham bought 14,250 shares of Hargreaves Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £41,325 ($54,360.69).

Hargreaves Services Company Profile (LON:HSP)

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, sourcing, processing, blending, moving, and handling coal in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops and operates surface coal mines; provides earthworks and mining services to various projects; offers underground mining services, such as mining consultancy, contract services, and project management; and provides solid fuels to the industrial and power generation markets.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?