Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Boasts a QI Value of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG): Quants in Focus

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular tools is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a firm is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) is 0.039094. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A firm that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will tend to have a lower return.

Some of the best financial predictions are formed by using a variety of financial tools. The Price Range 52 Weeks is one of the tools that investors use to determine the lowest and highest price at which a stock has traded in the previous 52 weeks. The Price Range of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) over the past 52 weeks is 0.906000. The 52-week range can be found in the stock’s quote summary.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) presently has a current ratio of 1.11. The current ratio, also known as the working capital ratio, is a liquidity ratio that displays the proportion of current assets of a business relative to the current liabilities. The ratio is simply calculated by dividing current liabilities by current assets. The ratio may be used to provide an idea of the ability of a certain company to pay back its liabilities with assets. Typically, the higher the current ratio the better, as the company may be more capable of paying back its obligations.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)’s Leverage Ratio was recently noted as 0.708618. This ratio is calculated by dividing total debt by total assets plus total assets previous year, divided by two. The leverage of a company is relative to the amount of debt on the balance sheet. This ratio is often viewed as one measure of the financial health of a firm.

The price to book ratio or market to book ratio for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) currently stands at 3.086612. The ratio is calculated by dividing the stock price per share by the book value per share. This ratio is used to determine how the market values the equity. A ratio of under 1 typically indicates that the shares are undervalued. A ratio over 1 indicates that the market is willing to pay more for the shares. There are often many underlying factors that come into play with the Price to Book ratio so all additional metrics should be considered as well.

FCF

Free Cash Flow Growth (FCF Growth) is the free cash flow of the current year minus the free cash flow from the previous year, divided by last year’s free cash flow. The FCF Growth of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) is -0.206723. Free cash flow (FCF) is the cash produced by the company minus capital expenditure. This cash is what a company uses to meet its financial obligations, such as making payments on debt or to pay out dividends. The Free Cash Flow Score (FCF Score) is a helpful tool in calculating the free cash flow growth with free cash flow stability – this gives investors the overall quality of the free cash flow. The FCF Score of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) is 0.523276. Experts say the higher the value, the better, as it means that the free cash flow is high, or the variability of free cash flow is low or both.

GM Score

The Gross Margin Score is calculated by looking at the Gross Margin and the overall stability of the company over the course of 8 years. The score is a number between one and one hundred (1 being best and 100 being the worst). The Gross Margin Score of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) is 20.00000. The more stable the company, the lower the score. If a company is less stable over the course of time, they will have a higher score.

FCF

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) is 5. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

The MF Rank (aka the Magic Formula) is a formula that pinpoints a valuable company trading at a good price. The formula is calculated by looking at companies that have a high earnings yield as well as a high return on invested capital. The MF Rank of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) is 7235. A company with a low rank is considered a good company to invest in. The Magic Formula was introduced in a book written by Joel Greenblatt, entitled, “The Little Book that Beats the Market”.