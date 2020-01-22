Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.10. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,641,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,438.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $815,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,503. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 257,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 155,374 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $574,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $550,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HOG opened at $35.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

