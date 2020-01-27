Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $924.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) to announce sales of $924.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $907.00 million and the highest is $968.00 million. Harley-Davidson posted sales of $955.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year sales of $4.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

HOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 target price on Harley-Davidson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.23. 1,994,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average is $35.78. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $41.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,641,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,438.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $321,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,050.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,503 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,685,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,185,000 after purchasing an additional 455,044 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,314,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,043,000 after purchasing an additional 377,330 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,768,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,672,000 after purchasing an additional 45,066 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,111,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,347,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

