Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,770,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 17,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

HOG traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.76. 867,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average is $35.79. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $41.40.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

In related news, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $815,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $321,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,050.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,465 shares of company stock worth $2,778,503. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 65.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 47.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOG. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

