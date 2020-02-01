Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HOG. ValuEngine upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price objective on Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from to in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.72.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $815,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,641,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,438.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,120,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,685,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,185,000 after buying an additional 455,044 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 257,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 155,374 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 388.1% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 155,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after buying an additional 124,010 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,768,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,672,000 after buying an additional 45,066 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

