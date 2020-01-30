Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $37.07, but opened at $34.84. Harley-Davidson shares last traded at $33.79, with a volume of 7,817,491 shares.

The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

HOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price objective on Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from to in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

In other news, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $815,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,641,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,438.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average of $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

