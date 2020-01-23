Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Announces Earnings Results

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

OTCMKTS HARL traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.30. 2,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.41. Harleysville Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?

