Harmonic (HLIT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HLIT stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $635.56 million, a PE ratio of -70.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HLIT shares. BidaskClub lowered Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 28,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $228,697.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,771.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,324.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,947. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

