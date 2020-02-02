Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives $9.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLIT shares. BidaskClub cut Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 28,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $228,697.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,771.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 178,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,324.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,947 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Harmonic by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Harmonic by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Harmonic by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Harmonic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Harmonic by 562.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.35, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

