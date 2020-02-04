Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Announces Earnings Results

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $122.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 237,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $1,942,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 407,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,047.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,324.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,561 shares of company stock worth $2,418,947 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HLIT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

