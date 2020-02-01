Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) traded down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $7.59, 746,153 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 581,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $685.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $115.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.88 million. Analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 237,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $1,942,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 407,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,047.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 28,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $228,697.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,771.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 295,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,947. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Harmonic by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,360 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Harmonic by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 75,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

