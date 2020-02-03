Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.00-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $390-430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.85 million.Harmonic also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.1–0.03 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of HLIT stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.36. 1,463,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,157. The stock has a market cap of $635.56 million, a P/E ratio of -73.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Several analysts have commented on HLIT shares. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Harmonic from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 237,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $1,942,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 407,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,047.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 28,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $228,697.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,771.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 295,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,947. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?