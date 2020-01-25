Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Lake Street Capital

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) had its price objective cut by Lake Street Capital from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HSC. ValuEngine raised shares of Harsco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Harsco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSC traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.80. 5,287,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Harsco has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $27.97.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $423.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. Harsco had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harsco will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robinson Shannon 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Harsco by 1,476.3% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,734,000 after buying an additional 2,604,885 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Harsco by 2,289.6% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,091,000 after buying an additional 2,228,166 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the second quarter worth about $46,134,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Harsco by 495.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,685,000 after buying an additional 644,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Harsco in the third quarter worth about $11,156,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

