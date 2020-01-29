Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Trading Down 7.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) dropped 7.1% during trading on Monday after Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $31.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Harsco traded as low as $15.69 and last traded at $14.68, approximately 35,814 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 806,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

HSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harsco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other news, insider Robinson Shannon 10,000,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the third quarter worth $2,101,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 24.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 796,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 156,096 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,995,000 after purchasing an additional 77,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 45.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Harsco had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $423.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

