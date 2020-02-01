Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hartford Financial Services Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $59.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $45.92 and a 12 month high of $62.75.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,385,988.60. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,914,502.20. Insiders sold 58,406 shares of company stock worth $3,588,991 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HIG shares. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

