Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the December 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,385,988.60. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,668,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,262 shares of company stock worth $3,865,103 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.25. 212,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,658. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

