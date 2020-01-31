Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0818 per share on Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $44.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.02.

