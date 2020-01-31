Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.57

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.57 and traded as low as $8.88. Harvest Capital Credit shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 204 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.69 million, a PE ratio of 98.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.90.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 4.87%. On average, analysts predict that Harvest Capital Credit Corp will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

In other Harvest Capital Credit news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 10,000 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP)

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

