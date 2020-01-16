Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.43

Shares of Harvest Minerals Ltd (LON:HMI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.43 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.78 ($0.05), with a volume of 670963 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.53 ($0.05).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.55. The company has a market cap of $7.43 million and a P/E ratio of -2.51.

Harvest Minerals Company Profile (LON:HMI)

Harvest Minerals Limited explores for and develops potash and phosphate projects in Brazil. It has four principal fertilizer projects, such as the Arapua Fertilizer project, the Sergi Potash project, the Capela Potash project, and the Mandacaru Phosphate project. The company was formerly known as Triumph Tin Limited and changed its name to Harvest Minerals Limited in December 2014.

