Harvey Norman (ASX:HVN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.29

Shares of Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.29 and traded as low as $4.29. Harvey Norman shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 3,554,394 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$4.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32.

In other Harvey Norman news, insider Gerald Harvey 65,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd.

Harvey Norman Company Profile (ASX:HVN)

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited grants franchises to independent franchisees. Its franchisees sell products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computers and communications, bedding and manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring.

