Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Sets New 52-Week High at $154.00

Harworth Group PLC (LON:HWG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 154 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 154 ($2.03), with a volume of 916513 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152 ($2.00).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HWG. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.24) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 146 ($1.92) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 135.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 128.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27.

Harworth Group Company Profile (LON:HWG)

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

