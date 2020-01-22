Harworth Group’s (HWG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 146 ($1.92) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of LON:HWG opened at GBX 150 ($1.97) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 138.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 129.35. Harworth Group has a 52 week low of GBX 115 ($1.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 149.50 ($1.97). The firm has a market capitalization of $479.64 million and a P/E ratio of 11.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38.

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

