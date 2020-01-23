Harworth Group’s (HWG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Harworth Group (LON:HWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HWG. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 146 ($1.92) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of HWG stock opened at GBX 149.73 ($1.97) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 139.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.50. Harworth Group has a one year low of GBX 115 ($1.51) and a one year high of GBX 149.50 ($1.97). The stock has a market cap of $481.99 million and a PE ratio of 11.17.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

