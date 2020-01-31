Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Hasbro from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upped their target price on Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Hasbro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hasbro in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.25.

NASDAQ HAS traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $102.91. 1,166,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,248. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.39 and a 200 day moving average of $108.37. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $82.87 and a twelve month high of $126.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.65%.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,949 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,782,000 after purchasing an additional 388,468 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,788,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 863,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,130,000 after purchasing an additional 187,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,286,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy