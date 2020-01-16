Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HAS. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hasbro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.71.

Hasbro stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.62. The stock had a trading volume of 868,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,129. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.53. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $82.87 and a twelve month high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.38). Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.65%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

