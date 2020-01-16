Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at MKM Partners

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.03% from the stock’s previous close.

HAS has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.71.

Shares of HAS stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.28. 17,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.53. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $82.87 and a fifty-two week high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in Hasbro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

