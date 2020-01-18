Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HSTG. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hastings Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Hastings Group from GBX 214 ($2.82) to GBX 203 ($2.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Hastings Group from GBX 209 ($2.75) to GBX 211 ($2.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 197.86 ($2.60).

Shares of LON:HSTG opened at GBX 177.40 ($2.33) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 179.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 187.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.91. Hastings Group has a 52-week low of GBX 167.30 ($2.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09).

About Hastings Group

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies