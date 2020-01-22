Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) Given New GBX 180 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HSTG. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 214 ($2.82) to GBX 203 ($2.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 209 ($2.75) to GBX 211 ($2.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hastings Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 196.43 ($2.58).

HSTG stock opened at GBX 177.77 ($2.34) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 12.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 179.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 187.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Hastings Group has a 1 year low of GBX 167.30 ($2.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09).

Hastings Group Company Profile

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

