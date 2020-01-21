Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) Price Target Cut to GBX 155 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.57) price objective (down previously from GBX 200 ($2.63)) on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 214 ($2.82) to GBX 203 ($2.67) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 196.43 ($2.58).

Shares of LON:HSTG opened at GBX 179.70 ($2.36) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13. Hastings Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 167.30 ($2.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 179.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 187.58. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 12.39.

Hastings Group Company Profile

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

