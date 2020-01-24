Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give S&T (ETR:SANT) a €30.00 Price Target

S&T (ETR:SANT) has been assigned a €30.00 ($34.88) price target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

SANT opened at €25.16 ($29.26) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €21.44 and a 200-day moving average price of €19.91. S&T has a twelve month low of €16.69 ($19.41) and a twelve month high of €25.16 ($29.26).

S&T Company Profile

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, and North America. It operates through three segments: IT services, IoT Solutions, and Embedded Systems. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

