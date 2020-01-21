Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) a €38.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

DRW3 has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €47.14 ($54.82).

Shares of DRW3 opened at €51.85 ($60.29) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €54.92 and its 200 day moving average is €50.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a 12-month high of €59.40 ($69.07). The company has a market capitalization of $409.64 million and a PE ratio of 35.86.

About Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

