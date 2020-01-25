Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €45.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZAL. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.94 ($49.93).

FRA:ZAL traded up €0.51 ($0.59) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €46.02 ($53.51). 374,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($57.98). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €44.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €42.31.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

