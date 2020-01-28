Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives $27.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.64.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hawaiian from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Macquarie set a $27.00 price objective on Hawaiian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.43. 972,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,949. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $33.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

