Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 4,550,000 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 564,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HA. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie set a $27.00 price target on Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Hawaiian from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hawaiian from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Hawaiian from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

NASDAQ:HA traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.44. 449,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,579. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average is $27.84. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $755.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.85 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.30%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hawaiian will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hawaiian by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Hawaiian by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,749,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,269,000 after acquiring an additional 47,872 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth $5,304,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

