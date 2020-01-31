Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Announces Earnings Results

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $708.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of Hawaiian stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.90. 732,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,739. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $32.89.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HA. Macquarie set a $27.00 target price on Hawaiian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?