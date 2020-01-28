Hawaiian Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 1,578 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,215% compared to the typical daily volume of 120 put options.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 12,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HA. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Hawaiian from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hawaiian from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Macquarie set a $27.00 price target on Hawaiian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.73. 13,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,113. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $33.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.95.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?