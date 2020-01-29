Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.10. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The stock has a market cap of $154.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 78.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 66.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 34.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

