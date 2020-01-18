Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.90

Haydale Graphene Industries PLC (LON:HAYD)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and traded as low as $1.70. Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 2,378,375 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28.

About Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries PLC, through its subsidiaries, sources, handles, functionalizes, and processes nanomaterials with a suite of prototyping and analytical equipment in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Resins, Polymers and Composites; and Advanced Materials.

