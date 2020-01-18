Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Imperial Capital

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) had its price objective hoisted by Imperial Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research firms have also commented on OSW. Nomura lowered shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.60.

Shares of NYSE OSW traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,911. Haymaker Acquisition has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.56.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Haymaker Acquisition’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Haymaker Acquisition stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.13% of Haymaker Acquisition worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Haymaker Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?