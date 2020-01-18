Hays’ (HAS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Hays (LON:HAS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hays to a sector performer rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hays in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hays from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Investec started coverage on shares of Hays in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hays to an underperform rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.84) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 168.64 ($2.22).

LON:HAS traded up GBX 2.70 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 169.40 ($2.23). 2,366,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. Hays has a 1 year low of GBX 131.80 ($1.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 186 ($2.45). The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 174.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 158.45.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

