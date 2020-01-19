Hays (LON:HAS) PT Raised to GBX 160

Hays (LON:HAS) had its price target boosted by Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 5.55% from the stock’s current price.

HAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hays to a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Investec initiated coverage on Hays in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hays to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.84) price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. HSBC boosted their price target on Hays from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 168.64 ($2.22).

Shares of HAS stock opened at GBX 169.40 ($2.23) on Friday. Hays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 131.80 ($1.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 186 ($2.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 174.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 158.45.

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

