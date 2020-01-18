Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Hays (LON:HAS) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hays to a sector performer rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hays in a report on Monday, October 14th. Investec began coverage on Hays in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hays from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 165 ($2.17) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 168.64 ($2.22).

Shares of HAS stock traded up GBX 2.70 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 169.40 ($2.23). 2,366,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 15.40. Hays has a twelve month low of GBX 131.80 ($1.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 186 ($2.45). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 174.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 158.45.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

