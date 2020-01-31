HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.25 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) – Equities researchers at G.Research issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HB Fuller in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $3.25 per share for the year. G.Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for HB Fuller’s FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

FUL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

FUL opened at $48.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average of $47.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. HB Fuller has a 1-year low of $39.22 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.91.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $739.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.62 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 4.52%. HB Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In related news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 55,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $2,884,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 8,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $430,913.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,979.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,832,252. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in HB Fuller by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 30,347 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in HB Fuller by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in HB Fuller by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 27,138 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in HB Fuller by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in HB Fuller by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

