HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Receives $49.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.25.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

FUL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of HB Fuller and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Buckingham Research set a $60.00 price objective on shares of HB Fuller and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

FUL traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.07. 548,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.36. HB Fuller has a 12-month low of $39.22 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.83. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $83,793.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,050.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,045. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,608,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,034,000 after acquiring an additional 57,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HB Fuller by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,800,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $269,153,000 after acquiring an additional 38,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HB Fuller by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,315,000 after acquiring an additional 83,223 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in HB Fuller by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,377,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 283.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after buying an additional 259,065 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?