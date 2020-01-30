HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Short Interest Up 19.9% in January

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the December 31st total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.4 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 8,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $430,913.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,979.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,665 shares in the company, valued at $396,050.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,010 shares of company stock worth $3,832,252. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of HB Fuller by 1.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HB Fuller by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of HB Fuller by 0.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of HB Fuller by 19.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HB Fuller by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. HB Fuller has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $739.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.62 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HB Fuller will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

FUL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

