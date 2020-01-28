HB Fuller Co to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:FUL)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of HB Fuller in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 24th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for HB Fuller’s FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $739.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. HB Fuller’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FUL. ValuEngine raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

FUL stock opened at $48.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. HB Fuller has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in HB Fuller by 19.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in HB Fuller in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in HB Fuller by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in HB Fuller by 18.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in HB Fuller by 25.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $83,793.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 55,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $2,884,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,710 shares of company stock worth $3,916,045 in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

