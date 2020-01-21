HB Fuller (FUL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) is scheduled to post its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect HB Fuller to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:FUL opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average of $47.83. HB Fuller has a 52 week low of $39.22 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

In related news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 55,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $2,884,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $83,793.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,045 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 target price on HB Fuller and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $60.00 target price on HB Fuller and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

