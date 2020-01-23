HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $739.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. HB Fuller’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. HB Fuller updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.15-3.35 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.15-3.35 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of FUL stock opened at $49.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. HB Fuller has a twelve month low of $39.22 and a twelve month high of $52.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FUL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Buckingham Research set a $60.00 price objective on shares of HB Fuller and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Tuesday. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of HB Fuller and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

In other news, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $83,793.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 8,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $430,913.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,979.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,045 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

See Also: Balance Sheet