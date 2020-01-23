HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.15-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.50. HB Fuller also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.15-3.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FUL traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.16. The company had a trading volume of 383,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,486. HB Fuller has a twelve month low of $39.22 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FUL shares. ValuEngine raised HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Buckingham Research set a $60.00 price target on HB Fuller and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 price target on HB Fuller and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup cut HB Fuller from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, G.Research reissued a buy rating on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.25.

In related news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 55,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $2,884,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,050.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,045. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

